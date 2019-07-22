KC-area restaurant inspections: Violations at Legends Outlets spot, area coffee shops

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 22.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen, Legends Outlets, 1859 Village West Parkway, Suite 102, Kansas City, Kansas, had 16 priority violations during a July 17 routine inspection.

▪ Park Lanes Family Fun Center, 7701 Renner Road, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a July 17 routine inspection.

▪Pueblo Mexican Restaurant, 804 Iowa St., Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a July 5 routine inspection. It had two priority violations during a July 15 follow-up inspection.

▪ Fronteras Super Market Carniceria, 761 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during a July 16 inspection.

▪ India Palace, 129 E. 10th St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 15 follow-up inspection.

▪ Hattie’s Fine Coffee, 4195 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, had seven priority violations during a July 15 routine inspection.

▪ McDonald’s, 10555 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a July 17 routine inspection.

▪ Third Space Coffee, 226 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had seven priority violations during a July 18 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.