KC-area restaurant inspections: Violations at Legends Outlets spot, area coffee shops
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 22.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪ Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen, Legends Outlets, 1859 Village West Parkway, Suite 102, Kansas City, Kansas, had 16 priority violations during a July 17 routine inspection.
▪ Park Lanes Family Fun Center, 7701 Renner Road, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a July 17 routine inspection.
▪Pueblo Mexican Restaurant, 804 Iowa St., Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a July 5 routine inspection. It had two priority violations during a July 15 follow-up inspection.
▪ Fronteras Super Market Carniceria, 761 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during a July 16 inspection.
▪ India Palace, 129 E. 10th St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 15 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hattie’s Fine Coffee, 4195 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, had seven priority violations during a July 15 routine inspection.
▪ McDonald’s, 10555 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a July 17 routine inspection.
▪ Third Space Coffee, 226 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had seven priority violations during a July 18 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.
