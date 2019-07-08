Cooking Channel showcases a Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que sandwich. It’s not the Z-Man

Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que announces new restaurant in Power & Light Joe’s KC partners in new ice house concept at Power & Light District. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que plans to open County Line Ice House in the Spring of 2018 in the space formerly occupied by Gordon Biersch Brewery, 100 E. 14th Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joe’s KC partners in new ice house concept at Power & Light District. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que plans to open County Line Ice House in the Spring of 2018 in the space formerly occupied by Gordon Biersch Brewery, 100 E. 14th Street.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is never open Sunday — except that one day back in the fall.

It posted a short notice on social media a few days before.

The gas station location at 3002 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Kan., was open all day on Oct. 21, the first time it had opened on a Sunday in 22 years of operation.

But it wasn’t for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game as some customers had speculated.

Instead it was for the Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.” The show is described as the “ultimate guide to the country’s most amazing meals, eats and treats as told by the pros who spend their lives obsessing over food.”

A Joe’s spokesperson said celebrity chef Claudia Sandoval recommended its Carolina-styled pulled pork sandwich — pulled pork served on a toasted bun with spicy coleslaw and Joe’s Bubba’s sauce ($7.59 for a regular, $8.99 for a jumbo).

The Cooking Channel film crew could only shoot that one day, but Joe’s wanted the dining room to look as busy as usual. So “just this once,” it opened on a Sunday.





The segment aired in June and is scheduled to air again at 8:30 p.m. July 8 and 12:30 a.m. July 9.

Cooking Channel officials couldn’t be reached for comment.





“People like seeing us on TV. It’s not as big a deal for Joe’s to be on TV as it once was because we are on TV a lot,” said Doug Worgul, director of marketing for Joe’s. “I think it is cool that something other than the Z-Man is getting a little attention.”

Joe’s fans have long petitioned for Sunday hours and Joe’s knows it can make a ton of money by opening on that day — but they’ve always wanted to give their employees the day to rest and spend time with their families.