Leawood furniture store to close, all its inventory discounted after bankruptcy

Z Gallerie is closing its Town Center Plaza store as part of a bankruptcy reorganization.

The store’s inventory of furniture and home furnishings is currently up to 40% off.

Z Gallerie officials declined to comment but sent a link to a story on the bankruptcy and store closings in Furniture Today, an industry publication.

According to Furniture Today, DirectBuy acquired Z Gallerie assets through a May auction, including its headquarters in Gardena, California, along with at least 32 stores, for $20.3 million.

The story also said Z Gallerie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, citing a “liquidity crunch,” failure to invest enough in e-commerce, a costly distribution operation and store expansion that wasn’t meeting performance goals. At the time, it announced plans to close at least 17 locations.

Officials with DirectBuy couldn’t be reached for comment.

Z Gallerie first opened on the Country Club Plaza before adding a second location in what is now Town Center Crossing in 2008. It closed 21 “underperforming” stores in 2009, including the 9-year-old Plaza location, as part of another bankruptcy reorganization.

The Leawood location later relocated to its current space, at 4853 W. 117th St. in Town Center Plaza, sister center to Town Center Crossing.