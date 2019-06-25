Do you have the appetite of a lumberjack? KC ax-throwing spot expands menu beyond chips

Here’s what it’s like to have a drink and throw axes in the West Bottoms Blade & Timber, located in the West Bottoms, is a place where people can experience urban ax throwing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blade & Timber, located in the West Bottoms, is a place where people can experience urban ax throwing.

Blade & Timber, Kansas City’s first ax throwing entertainment center, is expanding its food offerings from mere chips and pretzels to a chef-driven, “lumberjack-inspired” menu.

Three-time James Beard Award semifinalist Taylor Petrehn, baker and co-owner of 1900 Barker Bakery & Cafe in Lawrence, crafted the menu. It will feature made-from-scratch sauces and fresh ingredients.

Menu items will include a country fried chicken thigh sandwich on a toasted brioche bun, chicken and waffles, a portobello sandwich, steak frites, wedge salads, seasoned fries and a dessert waffle with blueberry maple and honey mallow dipping sauces.

“It’s one of the top things people ask us, ‘Oh, you serve food?’ But we disappointingly have to say no,” said Ryan Henrich, partner and co-founder of Blade & Timber with Matt Baysinger. “Now we can deliver not only food but the highest level of high-quality bar food. We will be one of the first ax throwing places in the country to be a full-service restaurant.”

The Leawood location, at 5203 W. 117th St. in Town Center Plaza, will start offering the menu on July 12.





“We wanted to put food on the menu that is so good that people are arguing over if its the best fried chicken sandwich in Kansas City,” Henrich said.





The owners also have a location in the West Bottoms that opened in late 2017. It will relocate to the Power & Light District in late summer. Their other locations are in Lawrence, Wichita, Seattle and Honolulu. Several locations also are in development in other markets.