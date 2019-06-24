Want to see your name on bottles of Pale Ale? Boulevard thanking customers for 30 years

Peek inside Boulevard Brewing’s new visitor center and beer hall Boulevard Brewing Co. has opened a new 20,000-square-foot visitor center. It includes beer exhibits, an expanded retail shop, larger tasting room and event spaces. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boulevard Brewing Co. has opened a new 20,000-square-foot visitor center. It includes beer exhibits, an expanded retail shop, larger tasting room and event spaces.

Thirty years ago, John McDonald converted most of his Southwest Boulevard carpentry shop into a brewery to make his first batch of Pale Ale.

Now Boulevard Brewing Co. takes up entire blocks in the area and has become one of the largest craft breweries in the country with a line of products. Boulevard, which is now owned by Duvel Moortgat USA, has beer available in 41 states and 11 countries.

As part of this year’s anniversary celebrations, Boulevard is planning commemorative “fan” bottles that will be a thank you to loyal customers while also helping area charities.

Up to 1,000 people who contribute $60 to one of five charitable organizations will see their name and hometown embellished on neck labels of hundreds of bottles of Boulevard Pale Ale.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One hundred percent of each participant’s tax-deductible contribution will go their designated charity from a list of five choices: ACLU of Missouri Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation, Operation Breakthrough, Veterans Community Project and The Whole Person. Boulevard said about 350 people have already donated, with many donating more than $60.

The bottles will be in specially marked 6-and 12-pack cartons this fall with the words “30 years of great beers for the people. November’s Pale Ale packaging is a thank you to all of our fans for supporting 30 years of great beers.”





People making donations also will receive two of the bottles to keep.