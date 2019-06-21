New studio ready to get its sweat on in KC’s Crossroads with infrared yoga, saunas

June restaurant update: Three openings and three closings in the Kansas City area Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed.

A new Crossroads health studio is ready to see you sweat.

Sweatheory, at 170 E. 19th St., celebrates its opening from 5 to 8 p.m. June 21 with juices by Ruby Jeans Juicery, CBD mocktails by the CBD Store, cocktails by Lifted Spirits, small bites, music, studio tours and other giveaways.

Sweatheory is described as a health studio that specializes in infrared saunas in private rooms with showers, infrared yoga and fitness classes, vitamin injections, and vitamin IVs.





Classes will include Relax and Heal Meditation, Hot Power Yoga, Hot Mat Pilates and Deep Heat Stretch.

Sweatheory is based in Los Angeles, where another studio is located. The Crossroads spot is the first location owned by a franchisee, but more are planned in other markets.

The studio is in the same building as Afterword Tavern & Shelves and East + West contemporary men’s clothing store — in the redeveloped Bob Jones Warehouse.

The studio includes a retail area with the Sweatheory product line of candles, crystals, yoga mats and apparel.

And Petit Kaf, a mobile Kansas City-based coffee shop in a vintage Citroën, will be temporarily parked in front of Sweatheory.