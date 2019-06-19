New York mattress chain sells its products at Target. Now it’s opening on the Plaza

The Country Club Plaza: A mix of local and national tenants The Country Club Plaza has gone through many changes over the years. Here's a look at its current lineup of stores and restaurants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Country Club Plaza has gone through many changes over the years. Here's a look at its current lineup of stores and restaurants.

Casper, a mattress chain and online retailer founded in New York in 2013, is coming to the Country Club Plaza.

Casper officials confirmed the location at 319 Nichols Road, the former spot of Vera Bradley, next to Kate Spade New York.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Plaza officials declined to comment, referring questions to Casper.

Casper does not have any retail stores in Kansas or Missouri, but its products are available at Target. No opening date was provided for the Plaza location.

The chain sells mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture through its website and at more than 30 Casper “sleep shops,” as well as at Target and Hudson’s Bay Co.

Vera Bradley closed in late May after six years on the Plaza.



