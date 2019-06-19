Cityscape
New York mattress chain sells its products at Target. Now it’s opening on the Plaza
Casper, a mattress chain and online retailer founded in New York in 2013, is coming to the Country Club Plaza.
Casper officials confirmed the location at 319 Nichols Road, the former spot of Vera Bradley, next to Kate Spade New York.
Plaza officials declined to comment, referring questions to Casper.
Casper does not have any retail stores in Kansas or Missouri, but its products are available at Target. No opening date was provided for the Plaza location.
The chain sells mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture through its website and at more than 30 Casper “sleep shops,” as well as at Target and Hudson’s Bay Co.
Vera Bradley closed in late May after six years on the Plaza.
