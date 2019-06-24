Kansas restaurant & grocery store health inspections for June 24

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas City? Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are Kansas area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪Aimee’s Cafe and Coffeehouse, 1025 Massachusetts St., Unit A, Lawrence, had 14 priority violations during a June 17 routine inspection.

▪ Red Pepper Chinese Restaurant, 821 Iowa St., Lawrence, had 14 priority violations during a June 19 routine inspection.

▪ Bonner Springs Price Chopper, 501 S. Commercial Drive, Bonner Springs, had 12 priority violations during a June 19 routine inspection.

▪ Bonito Michoacan, 1229-1231 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had 11 priority violations during a June 19 inspection following a complaint.

▪ McLain’s Market, 1420 Crescent Road, Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a June 18 routine inspection.

▪ Noodle Bar, 10940 Parallel Parkway, Suite F, Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a June 18 routine inspection.

▪ Houlihan’s, 11851 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a June 19 inspection following a complaint.





▪ Q39, 11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a June 18 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Stagecoach Tavern, 9617 W. 87th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a June 18 routine inspection.

▪ Lark A Fare, 900 New Hampshire St., Suite B, Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a June 17 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results.