Kansas restaurant health inspections for June 18

Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are Kansas area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪Godavari, 7328 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a June 13 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Lucky Garden, 32663 W. 83rd St., De Soto, had 11 priority violations during a June 7 follow-up inspection.

▪ El Mariachi Mexican Food & Cantina, 111 Parker St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during a May 22 routine inspection.

▪ Country Club of Leawood pool and the Pub, 12700 Overbrook Road, Leawood, had eight priority violations during a June 12 routine inspection.

▪ Mi Casa Bonita Mexican Bar & Grill, 1709 Steele Road, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 11 routine inspection.

▪ Torreador Mexican Restaurant, 7926 Floyd St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a June 10 inspection following a complaint





▪ Waffle House, 1455 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a June 12 inspection following a complaint.

▪ The Big Biscuit, 5400 W. 95th St., Prairie Village, had seven priority violations during a June 12 routine inspection.

▪ Jimmy John’s, 7208 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a June 10 inspection following a complaint.

▪ K Macho’s, 1229 E. Santa Fe St. Olathe, had seven priority violations during a June 11 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Life Time Fitness & Pool Cafe, 16851 W. 90th St., Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a June 10 routine inspection.

▪ McDonald’s, 11005 W. 75th St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a June 10 routine inspection.





▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 13350 College Blvd., Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a June 12 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection