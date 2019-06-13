Co-working space provider moving into KC with 30,000 square feet on Country Club Plaza

The Country Club Plaza: A mix of local and national tenants The Country Club Plaza has gone through many changes over the years. Here's a look at its current lineup of stores and restaurants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Country Club Plaza has gone through many changes over the years. Here's a look at its current lineup of stores and restaurants.

Industrious, a flexible workspace provider, is entering the Kansas City market with a Country Club Plaza location.

The New York-based company, which was founded in 2013, will take a 30,000 square-foot, second floor space with an entrance at 420 Nichols Road, the company said. Whether it is for just one person or teams up to 20, Industrious Country Club Plaza will offer co-working and private offices at the location. It is scheduled to open in the fall.

Plaza officials would not confirm the address.

Industrious has more than 80 locations in more than 40 U.S. cities, and its members include large, well-known companies such as Pfizer, Hyatt, Airbus, Pandora, Lyft and Pinterest.

In a statement, Justin Stewart, president and co-founder of Industrious, said: “Kansas City is a dominant market in the Silicon Prairie. As one of the largest and fastest-growing tech hubs in North America, it made sense for Industrious to have a presence in the region. Our existing relationships with Macerich and Taubman led us to Country Club Plaza, a highly-amenitized and desirable area that our members will love. We look forward to supporting the ongoing growth of companies across Kansas City.”





A joint venture between Taubman Centers and the Macerich Co. purchased the Plaza for $660 million in 2016. This will be the third Industrious location with Macerich and second location with Taubman.

In a statement, Meredith Keeler, general manager at Country Club Plaza, said, “The addition of Industrious further solidifies our position as the market-dominant shopping center.”