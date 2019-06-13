Kansas City Father’s Day meals & deals for 2019. And, yes, they include steak and BBQ

June restaurant update: Three openings and three closings in the Kansas City area Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in June with three new ones that have opened and three that have closed.

Father’s Day spending is expected to reach an all-time high of $16 billion this year, up from $15.3 billion in 2018, according to the National Retail Federation.

(Still, a previous survey found consumers had planned to spend $25 billion on mom this year. Sorry dads.)

Nearly half of the 7,591 people surveyed were looking for a unique gift, and more than a third planned to buy dad a product subscription box.

About 47 percent of the consumers said they planned a special outing. So here’s a list of some of the area restaurants serving special Father’s Day meals and deals. Make sure you call for reservations.

▪ Bonefish Grill: Bourbon inspired specials through Sunday, including an 18-ounce bone-in rib eye with bourbon bacon jam and two sides for $34.90, and a smoked old fashioned cocktail for $12.90.

For the Leawood location at 5021 W. 135th St., call 913-239-8856

For the Northland location at 6332 N. Lucerne, call 816-746-8179

▪ HopCat Kansas City, Westport, 401 Westport Road: $1 PBR drafts for dad all day with any purchase.





For more information, call 816-656-3439

▪ Melting Pot, Country Club Plaza, 450 Ward Parkway: 4-course Father’s Day special.

Cost: $41.95 to $49.95 (depending on the entree) per adult and $19.95 for children ages 12 and under. Fondue entrees include steak, chicken and shrimp.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, call 816-931-6358

▪Pinstripes, bistro, bowling and bocce,



Prairiefire, 13500 Nall Ave., Overland Park: Chefs will grill hamburgers, chicken, and hot dogs, which will be included in the brunch buffet.

Cost: $28 for adults; $15 for children from ages 7 to 12; and children ages 6 and under eat for free.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 913-681-2255.

▪ Seasons 52, Country Club Plaza, 340 Ward Parkway: 3-course brunch for $29.50 featuring options such as steak and eggs, Upright French Toast, and shrimp and polenta. The restaurant also will have a Surf & Turf for $38.50.





Hours: Brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; dinner 2 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 816-531-0052

▪ Summit Grill, 4835 N.E. Lakewood Drive, Lee’s Summit: Woodyard Bar-B-Que Brunch includes made-to-order omelet station, buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy, pulled pork, burnt ends, smoked spare ribs, fried shrimp, sides, chocolate butter cake and strawberry shortcake.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.





It also will have a 12-ounce rib eye special with smashed Yukon gold potatoes and a Miller High Life for $19.95 from 4 to 9 p.m. only.

For more information, call 816-795-1299

▪ Summit Grill, Waldo, 520 W. 75th St.: 12-ounce rib eye special with smashed Yukon gold potatoes and a Miller High Life.

Cost: $19.95





Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 816-361-9788

▪ Summit Grill, 501 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone: a 12-ounce rib eye special with smashed Yukon gold potatoes and a Miller High Life.

Cost: $19.95





Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 816-768-6100

▪ TCBY, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 6966 Mision Road, Prairie Village: Fathers will receive six ounces of frozen yogurt for free.





Hours: noon to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, call 913-671-8180

▪ Third Street Social, 123 S.E. Third St., Lee’s Summit: 12-ounce Angus rib eye, smashed Yukon gold potatoes and a Miller High Life.





Cost: $19.95.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For for more information or reservations, call 816-384-2123

▪ The Well Bar Grill Rooftop, Waldo, 7421 Broadway: Father’s Day brunch includes build-your-own salad bar, chicken Primavera pasta, barbecue meatballs, cheese blintzes with fruit compote and assorted desserts, along with a free domestic draft or local craft beer for dad.





Cost: $17.99 per adult; $6.99 for children ages 6 to 12; and children ages 5 and under eat for free.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It also is taking reservations for dinner from 3 to 10 p.m.

For more information, call 816-361-1700