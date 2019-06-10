Kansas, Kansas City restaurant, movie theater & grocery store inspections for June 10

Here are Kansas City area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Mai Thai Restaurant, 12250 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a June 3 follow-up inspection.

▪ Hy-Vee, 6655 Martway St., Mission, had 10 priority violations during a June 5 routine inspection.

▪ Coco Bolos Wood-Fired Grill & Cantina, Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2610, Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a May 31 follow-up inspection.

▪ AMC Prairiefire Dine-In 17, 5724 W. 136th Terrace, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a June 5 licensing inspection.

▪The Other Place, 7324 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a June 5 routine inspection.

▪ The Pour House Bar & Grill, 7405 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a May 31 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results.

The Kansas City Health Department cited Plum’s Restaurant, 7333 N.E. Parvin Road, had 11 critical violations during a June 3 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.