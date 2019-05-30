Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for May 30

Here are Kansas City area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Fortune Wok, 11236 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 17 priority violations during a May 15 routine inspection.

▪ Kokia Restaurant, 7948 W. 151st St., Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a May 21 routine inspection.

▪ Hen House, 13600 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had 13 priority violations during a May 23 routine inspection.

▪ Price Chopper, 8686 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a May 20 verification inspection.

▪ Caporales Mexican Food, 1260 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas, had 12 priority violations during a May 23 routine inspection.

▪ Jose Pepper’s, 14373 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a May 22 routine inspection.

▪ Leone Original Pizza, 11134 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a May 20 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, 2701 W. 47th St., Westwood, had 12 priority violations during a May 20 routine inspection.

▪ The Pour House Bar & Grill, 7405 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had 12 priority violations during a May 21 routine inspection.

▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, 9100 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a May 23 inspection following a complaint.

▪ The Sunflower Cafe, 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe, had 11 priority violations during an April 8 routine inspection. It had three priority violations during an April 22 follow-up inspection.

▪ Urban Table, Corinth Square, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village, had 11 priority violations during a May 21 routine inspection.

▪ Mi Ranchito Cocina & Cantina Mexicana, 13000 W. 95th St., Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a May 21 routine inspection.

▪ Barley’s Kitchen + Tap, 16649 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had nine priority violations during a May 20 routine inspection.

▪ Red Fortune, 117 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had nine priority violations during a May 21 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Fat Bee Drinks, 14553 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a May 22 routine inspection.

▪ Freddy T’s Bar & Grill, 7920 W. 151st St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a May 21 routine inspection.

▪ French Market, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 6943 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village, had eight priority violations during a May 23 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Bobo Chinese, 1471 E. 151st St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a May 21 follow-up inspection.

▪ Casey’s General Store, 183115 S. Gardner Road, Gardner, had seven priority violations during a May 22 routine inspection.

▪ Daisy’s Mexican Restaurant, 1101 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a May 22 verification inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results.

The Kansas City Health Department cited this operation for seven or more priority health code violations:





▪ Dott Boss Cocktails and Coffee House, 101 W. 11th St., had seven critical violations during a May 23 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.