Kansas City area restaurant and grocery store health inspections for May 21

Here are Kansas City area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Mai Thai Restaurant, 12250 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 20 priority violations during a May 13 routine inspection.

▪ CocoBolos, Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2610, Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a May 14 routine inspection.

▪ Hilton Garden Inn, 520 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 14 priority violations during a May 13 expired license inspection.

▪ Cozy’s Cafe, 6740 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a May 13 routine inspection.

▪ Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 12 priority violations during a May 14 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Taco Via, 12210 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a May 13 licensing inspection.

▪ Price Chopper, 13351 Mission Road, Leawood, had 11 priority violations during a May 13 routine inspection.

▪ Children’s Mercy Park - Boulevard Members Club kitchen, 1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a May 18 routine inspection.

▪ Hyderabad House Biryani Place, 7301 W. 91st St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a May 15 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Jalisco Restaurant, 5000 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a May 15 routine inspection.

▪ Tacos El Matador, 1230 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a May 14 routine inspection.

▪ Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 1828 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during a May 15 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Lake Stop, 15621 N. 158th St., Bonner Springs, had eight priority violations during a May 14 routine inspection.

▪ The Boardroom, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 13 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Oishi Japanese Cuisine & Bar, 12220 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a May 10 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill, 3906 Bell St., had 12 critical violations during a May 13 routine inspection.

▪ Bizz & Weezy Confections, Crossroads, 1800 Baltimore Ave., had eight critical violations during a May 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a May 15 follow-up inspection.

▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet - Hibachi - Sushi, 8320 N. Church Road, had seven critical violations during a May 15 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.