Missouri’s first Carvana car vending machine opens in Kansas City. Here’s how it works

Car vending machine by Carvana opens in Kansas City Carvana, a used car vending machine, has opened at 1700 W. 29th Street in Kansas City. The eight-story vending machine, the 18th in the country, holds 27 used cars and dispenses purchased vehicles after a large-oversized coin is dropped into a slot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carvana, a used car vending machine, has opened at 1700 W. 29th Street in Kansas City. The eight-story vending machine, the 18th in the country, holds 27 used cars and dispenses purchased vehicles after a large-oversized coin is dropped into a slot.

Put in a giant coin, get a sparkling used car.

Phoenix-based Carvana has opened its first car vending machine in Missouri — an 8-story glass tower between Southwest Boulevard and Interstate 35.

It holds up to 27 vehicles, displaying only those that have been sold.

Founded in 2012, Carvana cuts out the dealership experience by allowing customers to buy used cars online and have it delivered to their houses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Customers can search through an inventory of about 15,000 used, late model, low mileage vehicles using various filters including year, mileage, fuel efficiency, price and color. Each car is photographed in 360 degrees, inside and out. The cars also are Carvana Certified after passing a 150-point inspection.

Carvana said it doesn’t accept cars that have been in a reported accident or have frame damage. The cars also are detailed before customer pick-up. If there are scratches or dents, the employees will point those out again.

Carvana also will provide financing and customers can trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana. Then they can choose next-day delivery to their door or pick it up at the vending machine.

“The founders of Carvana said car buying should be exciting and fun,” said Amy O’Hara, spokeswoman for Carvana. “Instead of saying you bought your car off a lot you can say you got it out of a vending machine.”

Carvana, a used car vending machine, has opened for business at 1700 W. 29th Street in Kansas City. The vending machine, the 18th in the country, holds 27 cars. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

To get cars from the machine, customers drop a giant Carvana coin into a slot and watch as their car is transported down the tower to the delivery bay and out into the lot in less than 10 minutes.

Delivery is free and cars have a seven-day return policy. The company said they have had few returns, and most people just wanted to exchange it for another car.

“So if you don’t like the color or the car seats you can bring it back,” O’Hara said.

The new Kansas City location is the 18th Carvana vending machine, which are in now 11 states.

Kansas City has had Carvana next day delivery since January 2018 and Topeka will start that service May 9.

The Kansas City location, at 1700 W. 29th St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.