Kansas City area restaurant health inspections for May 13

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are Kansas City area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio, 830 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 13 priority violations during a May 8 inspection following a complaint.

▪ 888 International Market, 10118 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a May 6 routine inspection.

▪ Steak ’n Shake, 7510 W. 63rd St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a May 7 inspection following a complaint.

▪ T. Loft, Park Place, 5225 W. 116th Place, Leawood, had eight priority violations during a May 6 licensing inspection.

▪ Asian Market & Bistro, (also under Asian Food Market), 108 N. Chestnut St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a May 6 licensing inspection.

▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 8909 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 8 inspection for an expired license.

▪ McDonald’s, 11850 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 8 routine inspection.

▪ Set ‘em Up Jacks, 1800 E. 23rd St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a May 6 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ ProteinHouse, Power & Light District, 1345 Main St., had seven critical violations during a May 1 routine inspection.

▪ Thelma’s Kitchen, 3101 Troost Ave., had seven critical violations during a May 2 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.