Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for April 8

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas City? Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 11865 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during an April 3 follow-up inspection.

▪ Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate, 14225 Dearborn Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during an April 4 follow-up inspection.

▪ Fronteras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 7779 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had eight priority violations during an April 3 follow-up inspection.

▪ Chili’s Grill & Bar, 5880 Antioch Road, Merriam, had seven priority violations during an April 4 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Toro Sushi Hibachi & Asian, 9058 A Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 29 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Never on Sunday Greek Restaurant, 9932 Holmes Road, had eight critical violations during a March 22 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 29 follow-up inspection.

▪ Kobi-Q Korean BBQ & Sushi Bar, 1531 Grand Blvd., had seven critical violations during a March 22 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 29 follow-up inspection.