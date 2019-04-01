Kansas restaurant health inspections for April 1

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Aladdin Cafe, 1021 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 12 priority violations during a March 26 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate, 14225 Dearborn Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a March 22 routine inspection.
▪ Dragon Inn, 7500 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a March 28 routine inspection.
▪ Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 7316 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 28 routine inspection.
▪ Sakura Sushi Train, 1109 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a March 28 routine inspection.
▪ Touch of Asia Fine Indian Cuisine, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, 6860 W. 105th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 26 routine inspection.
▪ Wok ’N Roll Express, 7000 W. 83rd St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 26 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
Reports from the Kansas City Health Department were not available.
