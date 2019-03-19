Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for March 19

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 20155 W. 153rd St., Olathe, had 13 priority violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
▪Wahlburgers, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had 13 priority violations during a March 12 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪Rice House, 14958 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 12 priority violations during a March 12 routine inspection.
▪Wallaby’s Grill & Pub, 9562 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a March 12 routine inspection.
▪Johnny’s Tavern-Shawnee, 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had nine priority violations during a March 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪KC India Mart, 1852 W. 133rd St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a March 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Conroy’s Public House, 4730 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood, had eight priority violations during a March 11 routine inspection.
▪ Paleteria Nevelandia, 908 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a March 12 routine inspection.
▪ Parallel China Express, 4840 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a March 11 inspection following a complaint.
▪ C-Store 1, 6828 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a March 11 routine inspection.
▪ Genovese, 941 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a March 11 routine inspection.
▪ Pizza Shoppe, 12750 S. Pflummn Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a March 11 routine inspection.
▪ Rock & Brews Restaurant Kansas City, Prairiefire, 5701 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:
▪Afterword Tavern & Shelves, 1834 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads, had 10 critical violations during a March 6 routine inspection.
▪ China Feast, 200 E. Linwood, had seven critical violations during a March 13 routine inspection.
▪Kansas City Kitchen & Pizzeria, 3906 Waddell Ave., had seven critical violations during a March 15 routine inspection.
▪ The North End, 910 E. Fifth St., had seven critical violations during a March 11 routine inspection.
▪ Oriental Express Chinese Restaurant, 8406 Wornall Road, had seven critical violations during a March 8 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 15 follow-up inspection.
▪ Waldo Pizza, 7433 Broadway, had seven critical violations during a March 5 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 11 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
