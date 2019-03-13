12 for the Big 12: Try these new places to eat and drink within mile of Sprint Center

In downtown Kansas City for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament?

Here are a dozen places to eat and drink that have opened in the past year near the Sprint Center — from bagels to a bookstore bar to upscale restaurants. They’re all located within a mile of the hoops action.

▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, 1834 Grand Blvd. Books, beer, wine, spirits and food.

Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, is at 1834 Grand Blvd. The menu includes toasts, salads, small plates and hot sandwiches. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. Pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, Thai iced coffee and teas.

▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 19 W. 19th St. James Beard Award-wining chef Michael Smith’s modern Italian restaurant.

▪ Guy Fieri’s Dive and Taco Joint Kansas City, Power & Light District, 1333 Walnut St. The star of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has opened a new restaurant serving specialty tacos, Mexican classics and signature margaritas.

Guy Fieri’s Diablo shrimp taco with grilled tequila-lime shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo and chipotle-aioli for $10. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Jim Leedy Bar + Kitchen, Hotel Indigo, 2020 Grand Blvd. Gastropub serving sandwiches, salads, light appetizers and a few entrees, along with one Big 12 special: 12 wings and five domestic beers for $24.

▪ KC Daiquiri Shop, 1116 Grand Blvd. A variety of daiquiris and Cajun/creole cuisine. Plans to open Friday, March 15.

▪ Kobi-Q Korean BBQ + Sushi Bar, 1531 Grand Blvd. Korean comfort food.

Kobi-Q’s green curry is coconut-based with a choice of chicken or tofu and vegetables, along with a side of rice. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Local Pig and Pigwich, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St. Menu includes smoked pork brisket, cheesesteaks and a chickpea patty.

▪ Longan Chinese Food, Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 155. Egg rolls, dumplings, a Chinese-style hamburger.

▪ Meshuggah Bagels, Power & Light District, 40 E. 13th St. Bagels, bagel sandwiches and Schmears.

Meshuggah Bagels offers various cream cheese “schmears.” Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

▪ Novel, 1927 McGee St. Upscale, contemporary American cuisine. Relocated from the West Side.

▪ Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St. The food hall offers a variety of local operations serving different cuisines from Scandinavian to Nashville hot chicken. It has a main bar and lounge area and second-floor deck.

▪ Taps on Main, 1715 Main St. Locally owned pour-your-own-beer bar and restaurant. Menu includes Buffalo wings, burgers from grass-fed beef and local spirits.