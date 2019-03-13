12 for the Big 12: Try these new places to eat and drink within mile of Sprint Center

Cityscape

In downtown Kansas City for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament?

Here are a dozen places to eat and drink that have opened in the past year near the Sprint Center — from bagels to a bookstore bar to upscale restaurants. They’re all located within a mile of the hoops action.

Afterword Tavern & Shelves, 1834 Grand Blvd. Books, beer, wine, spirits and food.

Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, is at 1834 Grand Blvd. The menu includes toasts, salads, small plates and hot sandwiches.
Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. Pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, Thai iced coffee and teas.

Farina by Michael Smith, 19 W. 19th St. James Beard Award-wining chef Michael Smith’s modern Italian restaurant.

Guy Fieri’s Dive and Taco Joint Kansas City, Power & Light District, 1333 Walnut St. The star of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has opened a new restaurant serving specialty tacos, Mexican classics and signature margaritas.

Guy Fieri’s Diablo shrimp taco with grilled tequila-lime shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo and chipotle-aioli for $10.
Jim Leedy Bar + Kitchen, Hotel Indigo, 2020 Grand Blvd. Gastropub serving sandwiches, salads, light appetizers and a few entrees, along with one Big 12 special: 12 wings and five domestic beers for $24.

KC Daiquiri Shop, 1116 Grand Blvd. A variety of daiquiris and Cajun/creole cuisine. Plans to open Friday, March 15.

Kobi-Q Korean BBQ + Sushi Bar, 1531 Grand Blvd. Korean comfort food.

Kobi-Q’s green curry is coconut-based with a choice of chicken or tofu and vegetables, along with a side of rice.
Local Pig and Pigwich, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St. Menu includes smoked pork brisket, cheesesteaks and a chickpea patty.

Longan Chinese Food, Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 155. Egg rolls, dumplings, a Chinese-style hamburger.

Meshuggah Bagels, Power & Light District, 40 E. 13th St. Bagels, bagel sandwiches and Schmears.

Meshuggah Bagels offers various cream cheese “schmears.”
Novel, 1927 McGee St. Upscale, contemporary American cuisine. Relocated from the West Side.

Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St. The food hall offers a variety of local operations serving different cuisines from Scandinavian to Nashville hot chicken. It has a main bar and lounge area and second-floor deck.

Taps on Main, 1715 Main St. Locally owned pour-your-own-beer bar and restaurant. Menu includes Buffalo wings, burgers from grass-fed beef and local spirits.

