Spicy shrimp pizza, Italian fish hero: A roundup of Lent specials on Kansas City menus

By Joyce Smith

March 12, 2019 01:55 PM

In 1965, McDonald’s launched the first new non-hamburger item on its nation menu — the Filet-O-Fish.

McDonald’s franchisee Lou Green operated in a predominately Roman Catholic community and created the sandwich to help keep customers coming back through Lent. All Catholics are asked to give up meat on Fridays through the 40-day period.

While the Filet-O-Fish has become a permanent item, many chain and locally owned restaurants are offering fish and seafood specials for Lent.

Here are a few, but remember, menu items are subject to change so check with the restaurant for details:

Bonefish Grill, Leawood and the Northland: Angler’s Catch (tempura-battered cod, shrimp and scallops on a bed of French fries with coleslaw, $17.90). Every Friday through April 19.

Boston Market, Overland Park and Shawnee. Baked cod with two sides and cornbread, $8.79. Every Friday through April 19.

BRGR Kitchen & Bar: Various locations. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.

Culver’s: Two pieces of hand-battered and fried Northwoods Walleye with french fries and coleslaw, $11.99; or three pieces for $13.99. It also has a walleye sandwich for $5.99 and a basket with fries and drink for $9.19. Through Easter or while supplies last.

Gram & Dun, 600 Ward Parkway, Country Club Plaza. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que: Various locations. Soft Shell Crab Po’boy and a side dish, $10.99; Portobello mushroom Z-Man, $8.29. Fridays until April 19.

Softshell po'boy.JPG
Joe’s Kansas City’s soft-shell crab po’ boy comes with BBQ remoulade, shredded cabbage and tomato jam. The $10.99 sandwich comes with one side and is available on Fridays during Lent.
File photo

Marco Polo’s Italian Market, 1201 W. 103rd Terr.: Italian Fish Hero on a toasted Roma Italian roll, $9.95. Through Easter.

The Oliver, 4807 Jefferson St., Country Club Plaza: Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.

Porto do Sul, 11900 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park: Mango shrimp salad, $19.50 for lunch, $22.50 for dinner. Through Easter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews: Various locations. Citrus Harissa salmon and a toasted telera bun $14.79; salmon filet with bottomless broccoli and house-made coleslaw, $14.29. Through June 25.

Spin Pizza: Various locations. Spicy shrimp pizza, $15 for 12-inch, $18 for 14-inch, and $10.50 for Mini Mia 7-inch with soup or salad. Through Easter.

Stock Hill, 4800 Main St., south of the Country Club Plaza. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.

Urban Table, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.

Wendy’s: North Pacific Cod Sandwich, $3.99. Through late April or early May.

Joyce Smith

Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape. She appreciates news tips.

