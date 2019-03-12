Spicy shrimp pizza, Italian fish hero: A roundup of Lent specials on Kansas City menus

In 1965, McDonald’s launched the first new non-hamburger item on its nation menu — the Filet-O-Fish.
McDonald’s franchisee Lou Green operated in a predominately Roman Catholic community and created the sandwich to help keep customers coming back through Lent. All Catholics are asked to give up meat on Fridays through the 40-day period.
While the Filet-O-Fish has become a permanent item, many chain and locally owned restaurants are offering fish and seafood specials for Lent.
Here are a few, but remember, menu items are subject to change so check with the restaurant for details:
▪ Bonefish Grill, Leawood and the Northland: Angler’s Catch (tempura-battered cod, shrimp and scallops on a bed of French fries with coleslaw, $17.90). Every Friday through April 19.
▪ Boston Market, Overland Park and Shawnee. Baked cod with two sides and cornbread, $8.79. Every Friday through April 19.
▪ BRGR Kitchen & Bar: Various locations. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.
▪ Culver’s: Two pieces of hand-battered and fried Northwoods Walleye with french fries and coleslaw, $11.99; or three pieces for $13.99. It also has a walleye sandwich for $5.99 and a basket with fries and drink for $9.19. Through Easter or while supplies last.
▪ Gram & Dun, 600 Ward Parkway, Country Club Plaza. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.
▪ Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que: Various locations. Soft Shell Crab Po’boy and a side dish, $10.99; Portobello mushroom Z-Man, $8.29. Fridays until April 19.
▪ Marco Polo’s Italian Market, 1201 W. 103rd Terr.: Italian Fish Hero on a toasted Roma Italian roll, $9.95. Through Easter.
▪ The Oliver, 4807 Jefferson St., Country Club Plaza: Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.
▪ Porto do Sul, 11900 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park: Mango shrimp salad, $19.50 for lunch, $22.50 for dinner. Through Easter.
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews: Various locations. Citrus Harissa salmon and a toasted telera bun $14.79; salmon filet with bottomless broccoli and house-made coleslaw, $14.29. Through June 25.
▪ Spin Pizza: Various locations. Spicy shrimp pizza, $15 for 12-inch, $18 for 14-inch, and $10.50 for Mini Mia 7-inch with soup or salad. Through Easter.
▪ Stock Hill, 4800 Main St., south of the Country Club Plaza. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.
▪ Urban Table, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Seafood specials for lunch and dinner. Every Friday during Lent.
▪ Wendy’s: North Pacific Cod Sandwich, $3.99. Through late April or early May.
