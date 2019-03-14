Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for March 14

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Paleterias Tropicana, 151 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a Feb. 28 routine inspection.
▪ Sully & Hank’s Restaurant and Bar, 602 W. Ninth St., Lawrence, had 12 priority violations during a Feb. 22 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Mid-America Nazarene University, dining hall, 2030 E. College Way, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a March 4 routine inspection.
▪ Aso Sushi, 8615 Hauser Court, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a March 7 routine inspection.
▪ Hallbrook Country Club, 11200 Overbrook Road, Leawood, had eight priority violations during a March 1 routine inspection.
▪ Han Shin, 7254 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a March 1 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Parker & Vine at Californos, Westport, 4124 Pennsylvania Ave., had 10 critical violations during a March 2 routine inspection.
▪ The Well Bar Grill Rooftop, Waldo, 7421 Broadway, had nine critical violations during a Feb. 26 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during a March 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Brass Rail Sports Bar & Grill, 4940 N.E. 81st St., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ Ming’s Garden, 4311 N.E. Chouteau Trafficway, had eight critical violations during a March 1 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ Rockstar Burgers, 1611 Genessee St., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 22 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a Feb. 28 follow-up inspection.
▪ Taps on Main, 1715 Main St., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 25 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during a March 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Thai Spice Express, 4171 Sterling Ave., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 25 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during a March 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road, had seven critical violations during a Feb. 26 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 4 follow-up inspection and four critical violations during a March 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Avenues Bistro, Brookside, 338 W. 63rd St., had seven critical violations during a Feb. 26 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during a March 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ Red Snapper, 8430 Ward Parkway, had seven critical violations during a Feb. 25 routine inspection. It had four critical violations during a March 1 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a March 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Westside Local, 1663 Summit St., had seven critical violations during a Feb. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a March 5 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
