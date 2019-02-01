Plaza’s True Food Kitchen has opening date, to hold hiring fair for about 135 jobs

True Food Kitchen, a seasonally inspired restaurant and bar, plans a March 13 opening on the Country Club Plaza.

The Phoenix-based chain — whose investors include Oprah — has been remodeling the 13,000-square-foot former Plaza III the Steakhouse space at 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. It will have an open kitchen, dining room and a covered patio.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

It will feature such items as grass-fed steak tacos, the Inside Out Quinoa Burger and spaghetti squash casserole. The spring menu will have such items as spinach and mushroom pizza, and key lime mousse.

A children’s menu includes a banana and apple sandwich, mozzarella and organic tomato pizza, and a chicken teriyaki bowl.

True Food Kitchen has 26 locations in 11 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tenneessee, Texas and Virginia.

It will host a three-week job fair for its new Plaza location starting Monday, Feb. 4, to hire about 135 people, including hosts/hostesses, prep cooks, pastry cooks, line cooks, dishwashers and bartenders, at 612 W. 48th St. It will offer paid employee training starting March 1.

For more information on the job fair, visit: https://www.truefoodkitchen.com/kansascity