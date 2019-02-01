Cityscape

Plaza’s True Food Kitchen has opening date, to hold hiring fair for about 135 jobs

By Joyce Smith

February 01, 2019 01:19 PM

True Food Kitchen: Your journey into a new way of eating

True Food Kitchen is a health-driven, seasonal restaurant merging nutrient-rich ingredients with a flavor-forward menu that rotates regularly to let guests experience great-tasting ingredients at the peak of their freshness.
By
Up Next
True Food Kitchen is a health-driven, seasonal restaurant merging nutrient-rich ingredients with a flavor-forward menu that rotates regularly to let guests experience great-tasting ingredients at the peak of their freshness.
By

True Food Kitchen, a seasonally inspired restaurant and bar, plans a March 13 opening on the Country Club Plaza.

The Phoenix-based chain — whose investors include Oprah — has been remodeling the 13,000-square-foot former Plaza III the Steakhouse space at 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. It will have an open kitchen, dining room and a covered patio.

It will feature such items as grass-fed steak tacos, the Inside Out Quinoa Burger and spaghetti squash casserole. The spring menu will have such items as spinach and mushroom pizza, and key lime mousse.

A children’s menu includes a banana and apple sandwich, mozzarella and organic tomato pizza, and a chicken teriyaki bowl.

True Food Kitchen has 26 locations in 11 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tenneessee, Texas and Virginia.

It will host a three-week job fair for its new Plaza location starting Monday, Feb. 4, to hire about 135 people, including hosts/hostesses, prep cooks, pastry cooks, line cooks, dishwashers and bartenders, at 612 W. 48th St. It will offer paid employee training starting March 1.

For more information on the job fair, visit: https://www.truefoodkitchen.com/kansascity

Related stories from Kansas City Star

cityscape

cityscape

Joyce Smith

Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape. She appreciates news tips.

  Comments  