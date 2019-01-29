Kansas City-area restaurants temporarily closed for health code violations for Jan. 29

The Kansas Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended the licenses of several food operations for health code violations. They have since reopened.
▪ Dewey’s Book & Bean, MidAmerica Nazarene University, 2030 E. College Way, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 15 routine inspection. It was temporarily shut down when it did not cease operations and notify the KDA of the imminent health hazard of no hot water.
It had no priority violations during a Jan. 16 reopening inspection.
Dewey’s officials declined to comment.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Dub V’s Bar & Deli, 122 N. Cherry St., Olathe, had 11 priority violations during a Dec. 12 inspection following a complaint. It was temporarily shut down when it did not cease operations and notify the KDA of the imminent health hazard of a roach infestation.
It had no priority violations during a Dec. 13 reopening inspection and three priority violations during a Jan. 2 follow-up inspection.
Dub’s owners did not return phone calls.
▪ Fast Trip, 4039 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kan., temporarily shut down its food operations on Jan. 8 after it did not cease operations and notify the KDA of the imminent health hazard of pests. Five dead rodents were in the backroom. Old rodent droppings, as well as 10 to 20 dead roaches, were in the retail cabinets. It also had 100 to 150 old rodent droppings throughout the facility, including the cooler.
It had one priority violation during a Jan. 9 reopening inspection when it had no hot water. So it was only allowed to sell packaged foods and drinks until the problem was corrected.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department temporarily suspended the licenses for two operations.
▪ Subway, Walmart Supercenter, 1701 W. 133rd St., was temporarily shut down after a Jan. 3 inspection when only one out of two food prep employees had Food Handlers cards. It had no critical violations during a Jan. 7 follow-up inspection.
In a statement, a Subway spokesman said: “We are glad the franchise owner was able to resolve this and reopen the restaurant. The goal of all franchise owners is to provide a great product at a great value in a clean, comfortable environment.”
▪ Taqueria Tres Hermanos, food truck, was temporarily shut down after a Jan. 11 inspection following a complaint. It did not have a generator and commissary agreement, had heavy debris on the floor and shelving, and other violations.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Comments