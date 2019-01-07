Kansas restaurant health inspections for Jan. 7

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Sawasdee Thai, 11838 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a Dec. 3 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Fronteras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 7779 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a Jan. 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Johnny’s Tavern, 401 N. Second St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.
▪ The Breakfast Spot, 13164 State Line Road, Leawood, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 2 first operational inspection after opening.
▪ Domino’s Pizza, 15001 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 2 routine inspection.
▪ Garrett’s Bar, 6505 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 2 routine inspection.
▪ Royal Crest Lanes/Wayne & Larry’s, 933 Iowa St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
