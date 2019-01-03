Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for Jan. 3

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Price Chopper, 22350 S. Harrison St., Spring Hill, had 14 priority violations during a Dec. 27 routine inspection.
▪ Burritos to Go, 1235 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a Dec. 27 routine inspection.
▪ BB’s Grill, 22362 S. Harrison St., Spring Hill, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 19 routine inspection.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, 4160 W. 71st St., Prairie Village, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 20 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:
▪Moti Mahal Cuisine of India, Westport, 4113 Pennsylvania Ave., had 12 critical violations during a Dec. 27 routine inspection.
▪ China Wok, 6048 N.W. Barry Road, had 10 critical violations during a Dec. 24 routine inspection.
▪ Steak ‘M Take’M, 7702 Troost Ave., had 10 critical violations during a Dec. 21 routine inspection. It had six critical violations during a Dec. 27 routine inspection.
▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar, south Plaza, 5105 Main St., had eight critical violations during a Dec. 18 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ El Fogon, Westport, 4037 Mill St., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 21 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 28 follow-up inspection.
▪ Go Chicken Go, 5101 Troost Ave., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 31 routine inspection.
▪ The Juke House, 1700 E. 18th St., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 27 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
