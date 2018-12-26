Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for Dec. 26

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
▪ Redrock Canyon Grill, 13505 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 18 routine inspection.
▪ Nice Food, 7557 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Dec. 17 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Waffle House, 4 S. 130th St., Bonner Springs, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Wendy’s, 8699 Bluejacket St., Lenexa, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 13 standardization inspection.
▪ Aldi, 4801 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 17 routine inspection.
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 8909 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 18 routine inspection.
▪ Ladybird Diner, 721 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 18 routine inspeciton.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:
▪ The Levee Kansas City, 16 W. 43rd St., had eight critical violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ d’Bronx Authentic Deli and Pizzeria, Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 10 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a Dec. 13 follow-up inspection and one critical violation during a Dec. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Jacobson, 2050 Central St., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 12 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 18 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Upper Cut, 9769 N. Cedar Ave., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 12 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Comments