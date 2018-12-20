Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for Dec. 20

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
▪ Fronteras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 7779 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 20 priority violations during a Dec. 10 routine inspection.
▪ Sprouts Farmers Market, 9628 Nall Ave., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a Dec. 12 standardization inspection.
▪ Fred P. Ott’s, 6700 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a Dec. 17 routine inspection.
▪ Whole Foods, 14615 W.119th St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Chick-fil-A, 9707 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 11 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Midici The Neapolitan Pizza Co., Ward Parkway Center, Restaurant Pavilion, 8815 State Line Road, had eight critical violations during a Dec. 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Prime Sushi, 4800 Main St., had 10 critical violations during a Dec. 12 routine inspection. It was transferring ownership but did not pass its pre-operational inspection so could not reopen until it was reinspected. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 14 follow-up inspection.
▪ New Peking Chinese Restaurant, 540 Westport Road, had eight critical violations during a Dec. 4 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 11 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Comments