Brookside shop closing after more than 80 years to combine with Overland Park store

Brookside’s Shop Beautiful got its start 82 years ago with a mission: “Meaningful, personal gifts that will brighten someone’s day.”

Now, less than two years after a major remodeling of its original home at 320 W. 63rd St., it will shutter. The owners want to consolidate the shop with their Overland Park location.

Two sisters founded Shop Beautiful in 1936. In 1967, Ruth Martin purchased the business and her three daughters helped out as they grew up. Two of the daughters, Abbey Fields and Sarah Douglas, later joined the company.

In 1987, they opened an Overland Park location in Hawthorne Plaza, 5001 W. 119th St.

They said they were able to make their Brookside store “shine” with the recent remodel but they couldn’t make it bigger. Events that are popular with today’s consumers require more than an 800-square-foot store.

“It’s certainly an emotional thing. We are so proud to be part of Brookside since 1936,” said Fields, who has mostly handled the day-to-day operations of the Overland Park store, while Douglas operated the Brookside location. “We have the best customers in the world. They are terrific and we want them to come out and see us in Overland Park.”

The Brookside location will be open through late January. It will start a sale Dec. 17 with items, including locally made jewelry and candles, 25 percent off. The owners also will be selling store fixtures closer to the closing.