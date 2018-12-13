Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for Dec. 13

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Hen House Market, 8120 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 20 priority violations during a Nov. 30 standardization inspection.
▪ Sawasdee Thai, 11838 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a Dec. 3 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 11200 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had 13 priority violations during a Dec. 10 standardization inspection.
▪ Jamz Bar & Grill, 11657 Kaw Drive, Bonner Springs, had 11 priority violations during a Dec. 6 standardization inspection.
▪ Hy-Vee, 14955 W. 151st St., Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a Dec. 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hereford House, 17244 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Jayhawk Cafe, 1340 Ohio St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Nov. 30 routine inspection.
▪ Salty Iguana, 10478 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 10 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant, Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd., had eight critical violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Swagat Fine Indian Cuisine, 7407 N.W. 87th St., had seven critical violations during a Nov. 30 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during a Dec. 7 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
