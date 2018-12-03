Another Winstead’s closes in KC area, but owner hopes to open one new location in 2019

On the heels of closings its Winstead’s diner on Barry Road, Haddad Restaurant Group has shut down its Blue Springs location.

David Haddad, president of the company, said the Blue Springs lease expired and he decided not to renew. It closed Friday at 905 N. Missouri 7.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Kansas City Star archives, it opened in September 1988.

“In lieu of renewing there, we are looking for new locations,” Haddad said.

He hopes to have one new restaurant open in 2019 and has been looking at spots throughout the metro.

Haddad said there were no plans to shut down the remaining locations — east of the Country Club Plaza, in Leawood, Lenexa and Overland Park.

The Winstead’s at 6260 N.W. Barry Road shut down in late November after 27 years.

Haddad said the owner of the Barry Road property wants to redevelop the site. Kato Japanese Cuisine Sushi & Teriyaki also recently closed in another freestanding building just to the west at 6340 N.W. Barry Road.

Homegrown Winstead’s diner — known for its Skyscraper sodas and milkshakes — once had more than a dozen locations throughout the metro. Haddad purchased the chain in 1988.