Second mall files suit against Thai rolled ice cream shop for not opening

By Joyce Smith

November 26, 2018 01:03 PM

A year ago, the local founders of Freezing Rolls Thai rolled ice cream announced plans to open multiple area locations.

The shops would be in the BluHawk development in Overland Park; Legends Outlets Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan.; the Northland’s Zona Rosa; SummitWoods Crossing in Lee’s Summit; and in Ward Parkway Center in south Kansas City.

But in September, Ward Parkway Center filed suit against the company for not opening the shop on time.

Now SummitWoods Crossing also has filed suit against the company.

It said Thanh Dang and Dang Dao of Freezing Rolls signed a lease for a 3,340-square-foot space at 1740 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, in September 2017. SummitWoods said Freezing Rolls has breached the lease by not opening. It wants $112,141, as of Nov. 2, plus additional rent and other fees due under the lease. It also wants possession of the space.

SummitWoods officials declined to comment.

The Freezing Roll owners said they plan to open all five locations but declined to comment further.

Officials with BluHawk, Legends Outlets and Zona Rosa couldn’t be reached for comment.

