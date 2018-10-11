Guy Fieri to open new concept in Power & Light District, calls KC a fave city

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and TV personality Guy Fieri is opening a new bar and restaurant concept in Kansas City.
It is scheduled to open in the Live Block of Power & Light District in 2019. More information on the menu and concept will be released later this year but it will feature tacos.
In a statement released Thursday, Fieri said: “Kansas City has always been one of my favorite cities … the people, the food, the culture. And the team from Cordish has done a knockout job with the Power & Light District. I think this is the perfect opportunity to bring a unique, one-of-a-kind bar and restaurant concept to town. Let me just put it this way: If you like to party. And you like tacos. This is gonna be your kinda dive!”
Fieri was inducted into the American Royal BBQ Hall of Fame in 2012 at its inaugural ceremony held at the American Royal World Series of Barbeque in Kansas City. He also has visited often and featured several local restaurant owners on his Food Network show “Diners, DriveIns and Dives.”
