New at Arrowhead Stadium: spicy Diablo chicken sandwich, loaded nachos, vegan sausage

Freezing temperatures at Arrowhead this season?
Don’t fear. Fans just need to warm up with the Diablo Chicken Sandwich featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders topped with Carolina Reaper pepper mayo, pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos and buffalo sauce on a brioche bun. Also known as the Kingdom Inferno Chicken Sandwich, it was offered as a special during the playoffs and was so popular it made this season’s line-up.
“You’ll be able to stay warm,” Tim Witkowski, district manager for Aramark in Kansas City said with a laugh. He helped introduce items at a preview event Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The sandwich was No. 2 on USA Today’s recent list of “The 10 craziest stadium foods for the 2018 NFL season.”
But that’s not all. New items in the general concession areas will include shareable nachos, street tacos, and a Kingdom Blonde Ale by Golden Road Brewing in Los Angeles.
At the first home game this season, fans can look for:
▪ Crunch Loaded Nacho (Sections 107, 131, 322): Sharable nachos include chips and queso; Poblano Pork (pork and chorizo, white queso, pico de gallo and cilantro pesto); Loaded Beef (white queso, beef, avocado crema, roasted corn and black bean relish, and Cotija); and Hatch Chile Chicken (Hatch chile-braised chicken, white queso, pico de gallo and sour cream). $10.50.
▪ Eat, Drink, Taco (Section 103): Three different tacos — Hatch chile chicken taco (griddled corn cake, elote crema, Hatch chile-braised chicken, roasted corn pico, and Cotija); Pasole pork taco (cubed pork and stewed hominy, cilantro lime cabbage, avocado crema and pico de gallo); Flank taco (soft shell with Takis Fuego seasoned flank steak, chile lime crema and pico). $10 for three.
The Eat, Drink, Taco stands also will have quesadillas for $10, and chips and queso for $8.
▪ Links (Replaces Chiefs Steak in section 109): Jamaican Jerk pork sausage (jerk sausage on a butter toasted New England bun with habanero mango slaw, crispy plantains and cilantro); Mixed Plate Sausage (smoked barbecue chicken, beef and pork on a butter toasted New England bun with creamed corn, celery seed slaw and onion straws); Vegan sausage (cauliflower/walnut/wild rice in vegan casing served on an oil-toasted New England bun with maple walnut tapenade and cranapple slaw). $11.25.
▪ Refreshed Gridiron Grill. Three different burgers: B3 Burger (bacon cheddar cheese, bacon strips and bacon mayo); Blanco Burger (white cheddar, sour apple slaw and white cheddar kettle chips); Beyond Burger (plant-based protein patty, arugula, tomato and red onion). $11.25.
▪ Chickie’s & Pete’s. (Now in sections 108, 124 and 303). Features its famous crab fries and cheesesteaks.
Other new items will include Tennessee Hot Mac & Cheese (Tennessee hot chicken, hot sauce and simmered onions) for $11 in the Mac Shack locations.
▪ Beer Cycle, a bicycle-powered beer cart will be parked outside in the Ford Tailgate district in Lot M and will make its way inside before game time. It has two taps for Kingdom Blonde Ale and Bud Light. Aramark is introducing the Beer Cycle at all nine of its stadiums this season.
▪ Premium Club Level and Suites: New menu items will include pork tenderloin sandwiches; the Cow & Pig (with smoked brisket and pulled pork, chipotle barbecue aioli, barbecue sauce and fried onion strings on a salt and pepper brioche bun); Kingdom Cake (a brown sugar caramel monkey bread topped with a glaze sauce); Cajun hot links; Street Corn Nachos with house-made tortilla chips; garlic Caesar toast; smoked loaded potato; and maple bacon burgers.
▪Chiefs Pro Shop: Fans can pick up Travis Kelce knee-high red socks or a Eric Berry youth-size football, both $24.95 each, as well as new Chiefs home decor, coffee cups and hats.
Superfans with deep pockets might have to bedazzle their homes or office with the Swarovski crystal-encrusted Chiefs mini-helmet ($2,500), football ($5,000) or full-size helmet ($10,000).
