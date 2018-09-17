Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for Sept. 17

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Jose Pepper’s Border Grill & Cantina, 13770 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a Sept. 11 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Ramen Bowls, 918 Massachusetts, Lawrence, had 12 priority violations during a Sept. 11 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Cronin’s Bar & Grill, 12227 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a Sept. 12 verification inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 7418 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 11 verification inspection.
▪ Clarion Hotel-Kansas City, 12601 W. 95th St., Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 11 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪El Paisa Taqueria, 6406 E. 87th St., had 12 critical violations during an Aug. 30 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chez Elle Creperie and Coffeehouse, 1713 Summit St., had eight critical violations during a Sept. 1 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ Boulevard Grill, 11832 N.W. Plaza Circle, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 30 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during a Sept. 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Cafe Gratitude, 333 Southwest Blvd., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 1 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ El Mercado Fresco, 5117 Independence Ave., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 6 routine inspection.
▪ Kabuki, 333 W. Meyer Blvd., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 5 routine inspection.
▪ Ugly Joe’s, 1227 W. 103rd St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 11 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
