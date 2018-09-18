After ‘17 years, 4 million baguettes, 400,000 cups of coffee,’ North KC bakery closes

Le Monde Bakery in North Kansas City has shut its doors and the space is now for lease.
The owners did not return phone calls seeking comment. NT Realty Inc., broker for the 1,550-square-foot space at 308 Armour Road, confirmed the closing and said it would like to sign another bakery tenant.
On Le Monde Bakery’s Facebook page, “owner/baker/counter guy/curry maker/delivery guy/dishwasher” Jef Dover said: “17 Years. 4 Million Baguettes. 2 1/2 Million Pastries. 400,000 cups of coffee and 12,000 Gallons of Chicken Curry. And more 16 hour days than I can count.
“With a heavy heart, I’ve decided to close this chapter of Le Monde Bakery. This has been an incredible journey only made possible by some of the best customers any baker could dream of having. From the early days wondering when or if the next person might walk in, to line-out-the door busy. You, the customer, made it possible.
“This is not the final chapter of Le Monde, but it’s time for a significant change. I have an awesome wife, Shannon Dover, that still loves me, but misses me, and I have friends and family that don’t remember what l look like. I look forward to pestering them as much as I can. But none of this would have been possible without my awesome staff over the years. Crazy talented, reliable and fun to be around, you made it fun and possible.
“Thanks for everything you helped create. Lastly, I love and will terribly miss North Kansas City and everyone I’ve gotten to know over the years.”
As of Sept. 17, the Facebook post had received 259 responses, including one asking for its chicken curry recipe and another: “We are so sorry you’ve closed Le Monde Bakery, hands down creators of the best croissants around......I’m clinging to your sentence, ‘This is not the final chapter of Le Monde...’ that gives us hope!”
Gunther’s Bakery had previously operated in the space.
Comments