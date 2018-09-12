Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Sept. 12

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria, 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a Sept. 10 inspection following a complaint.
▪Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 11865 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Kulture Kurry Northern Indian Cuisine, 9940 College Blvd., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 6 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Brick House, 400 E. 31st St., had nine critical violations during an Aug. 3 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during an Aug. 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Express Stop, deli, 5712 Independence Ave., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 4 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during an Aug. 13 follow-up inspection, one critical violation during an Aug. 23 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during an Aug. 30 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Comments