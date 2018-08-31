Private Lenexa golf club will have public upscale restaurant

A new upscale restaurant in Lenexa’s private Canyon Farms Golf Club will be open to the public.
Silo Modern Farmhouse, a 20,000-square-foot-plus clubhouse, will seat about 140 people in the dining room, bar and patio. It is currently hiring 50 to 60 people for an early October opening.
Menu items will include a shrimp salad roll ($13), Korean tofu banh mi ($12), brick oven flatbreads ($11 to $13), entree salads, New Zealand lamb chops ($30), turkey leg confit ($20), miso pan-seared salmon ($20), Berkshire ragu pasta ($18) and Bouillabaisse (market price).
In a statement, general manager Steve Specht said: “We feel the public restaurant fits the Lenexa community. It is good for both sides, keeping membership costs in line, yet inviting the public to see the clubhouse, have events, and eat delicious food.”
The golf club was founded in 2007.
KC Hopps Ltd. will manage the restaurant at 17501 W. 87th St. Parkway.
