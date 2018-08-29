Coming to downtown Parkville: new restaurant with rooftop views

Parkville’s Power Plant building, circa 1918, has been dark for several years.
But now locally owned Riverpark Pub & Eatery is planning a mid-September opening in the 8,000-square-foot two-story building at 2 Main St.
First, owner Troy Todd plans to open the 4,000-square-foot first floor and rooftop. It will be an American-style grill serving chicken, steak, pork chops, burgers and salads. Todd is still working out plans for the second floor.
He has been in the restaurant industry since 1994, first in South Dakota and then joining Bonefish Grill in Las Vegas. He moved to the metro to work for the chain.
“I’ve been in the industry for 20-something years and just wanted to do something on my own, be my own boss,” he said. “I like Parkville’s small town atmosphere and everybody gets to know everybody. It reminds me of my South Dakota.”
The Power Plant Brewery & Restaurant closed in the space in 2008. Another restaurant also operated there for a time before closing.
In late 2016, it was leased to the owners of the Local Eatery & Pub who planned to open the restaurant in early 2017. But they were still working on it a year ago and then dropped their plans. It went back on the market for sale or lease.
