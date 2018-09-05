Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Sept. 5

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪Double Nickel Bar & Grill, 189 Rogers Road, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during an Aug. 21 routine inspection.
▪ Dos Reales Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 6453 Quivira Road, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 29 follow-up inspection.
▪ Dos Reales Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 8841 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 31 follow-up inspection.
▪ Werner’s Fine Sausages Foods, 5736 Johnson Drive, Mission, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 22 routine inspection.
▪ China Garden, 5860 Antioch Road, Merriam, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 29 inspection following a complaint.
▪Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 1828 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 22 routine inspection.
▪ Slim Chickens, 8700 Long St., Lenexa, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 30 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪The Mixing Bowl Noshery, 2934 Southwest Blvd., had eight critical violations during an Aug. 25 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during an Aug. 30 follow-up inspection.
▪ Waffle House, 9750 Prairie View Road, had eight critical violations during an Aug. 23 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during an Aug. 29 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Sept. 4 follow-up inspection.
▪ Paul’s Liquor & Grocery, 5506 Paseo, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 18 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Aug. 23 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
