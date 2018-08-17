Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Aug. 20

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available.
▪ Hy-Vee, 6655 Martway, Mission, had 20 priority violations during an Aug. 8 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Old Shawnee Pizza & Italian Kitchen, had 10 priority violations during an Aug. 7 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Hy-Vee, 14956 W. 151st St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 11700 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 1 routine inspection.
▪ Denny’s, 9001 W. 63rd St., Merriam, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 14 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Original Cafe, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 14 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Chartroose Caboose, 12976 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 1 routine inspection.
▪ El Camino Real, 903 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Manila Bay Ihaw-Ihaw, 4800 E. Bannister Road, had 10 critical violations during an Aug. 7 routine inspection. It had four critical violations during an Aug. 14 follow-up inspection.
▪ Shady Lady Lounge, 2800 E. 12th St., had 10 critical violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.
▪ Waldo Thai Place, 8431 Wornall Road, had 10 critical violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.
▪ Burrito Brothers, 407 Main St., had eight critical violations during an Aug. 13 routine inspection.
▪ The Big Biscuit, 5502 N.E. Antioch Road, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 13 routine inspection.
▪ First Watch, 8758 N.E. ?? St., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 6318 Brookside Plaza, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 13 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during an Aug. 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Metro Thriftway, 1616 E. 63rd St., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 16 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
