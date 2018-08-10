Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Aug. 10

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Cactus Grill, Camelot Court, 11849 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 14 priority violations during a July 31 routine inspection.
▪ Sushi Uni, 12841 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 12 priority violations during an Aug. 1 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Paul’s Drive-In, 1008 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during an Aug. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Casey’s General Store, 13406 W. 151st St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during an Aug. 3 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Wendy’s, 9161 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a July 31 routine inspection.
▪ El Pulgarcito Salvadorean Restaurant, 5921 Merriam Drive, Merriam, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 1 routine inspection.
▪ Lluvia Panaderia y Tortilleria, 1310 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a July 12 inspection following a complaint. It had no priority violations during a July 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Speed Stop, 9801 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during an Aug. 1 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪Jerusalem Cafe, 431 Westport Road, had nine critical violations during a July 31 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during an Aug. 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ LC’s Bar-B-Q, 5800 Blue Parkway, had nine critical violations during a July 31 routine inspection.
▪ Wendy’s, 5363 E. Bannister Road, had nine critical violations during an Aug. 2 routine inspection.
▪ Longhorn Steakhouse, 9400 N.E. Barry Road, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 2 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
