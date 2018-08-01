Long empty Oak Park Mall space to get Nashville-based women’s clothing store

In early 2015, J.C. Penney Co. Inc. closed all 10 of its Foundry Big & Tall Supply Co. stores, including four in the Kansas City area.
The Oak Park Mall store was on the upper floor, in the heart of the mall, and it has been dark since then, except when it was used as a temporary event space.
Now Oak Park Mall has signed Altar’d State for the 6,500-square-foot space. It plans a late fall opening.
The Tennesee-based Altar’d State was founded in 2009 and now has nearly 100 locations, including area stores in Town Center Plaza and Zona Rosa. It also is opening a store on the Country Club Plaza.
The stores sell women’s fashions, accessories and home decor.
J.C. Penney launched the Foundry men’s clothing and accessories stores in 2011, catering to the big and tall customer.
Comments