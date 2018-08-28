Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store temporary shut-downs for Aug. 28

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited several restaurants for health code violations. The eateries temporarily shut down to correct them. They have since been reinspected and reopened.
▪ Bravos Mexican Grill, 7200 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during an Aug. 20 first operational inspection after licensing. It was cited for not ceasing operations and notifying the department when it did not have adequate refrigeration.
It had no priority violations during an Aug. 22 reopening inspection and was allowed to reopen.
Restaurant officials declined to comment.
▪ Hy-Vee, 13550 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had 15 priority violations during an Aug. 21 inspection following a complaint. The bakery was temporarily shut down when it did not cease operations and notify the department of the “imminent health hazard of gross insanitary conditions.”
The bakery had no priority violations during an Aug. 22 reopening inspection and was allowed to reopen.
In a statement, Hy-Vee officials said: “Food safety is a top priority. We cooperate with regulators to work quickly to remedy any issues. To clarify the situation, the regulators were there for an inspection and noted some buildup on the floors. They allowed the bakery employees to continue working to bag items while other employees addressed the issue. The inspectors were on site during this work and the bakery returned to production as normal.”
▪ India Palace, 129 E. 10th St., Lawrence, had three priority violations during a July 26 inspection following a complaint. The inspector found 70 to 75 live roaches in the kitchen, dining, storage and beverage areas — crawling on food counters and on cooking equipment — and more than 200 fresh mouse droppings.
It had received a “field warning letter” after a June 13 inspection.
The restaurant had no priority violations after a July 27 inspection and was allowed to reopen.
It had two priority violations during an Aug. 8 follow-up inspection when it had 20 to 30 live roaches and temporarily shut down. It had no priority violations during an Aug. 9 reopening inspection and was allowed to reopen.
The owner declined to comment.
▪ Jen Jen’s Chinese Restaurant, 9066 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 3 follow-up inspection and it temporarily shut down because it was not cold-holding food at the proper temperatures.
It had no priority violations during an Aug. 7 reopening inspection and was allowed to reopen.
The manager declined to comment.
▪ Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, 1035 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, was temporarily shut down after an Aug. 16 inspection following a complaint. The restaurant did not cease operations and notify the health department of an imminent health hazard. It had 500 to 600 fresh mouse droppings.
It had one priority violation during a reopening inspection later that day when it had 25 to 30 fresh rodent droppings in the mop closets and hallway closet, and was allowed to reopen. It was scheduled to be reinspected by Aug. 26 but the reinspection has not been posted yet.
The manager declined to comment.
▪ Paul’s Drive-In, 1008 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during an Aug. 3 routine inspection. It temporarily shut down due to “gross and insanitary conditions.”
It had one priority violation during an Aug. 13 reopening inspection and was allowed to reopen.
The owner declined to comment.
The Kansas City Health Department also cited several restaurants for health code violations. They temporarily shut down to correct the issues.
▪ Anamarina Cafe, 809 W. 39th St., Suite 110, on Aug. 9 for not operating for 30 days.
The owner couldn’t be reached for comment. A May 11 Facebook post said the cafe “has closed temporarily its doors due to family reasons.” The owner said he would notify customers as soon as it reopened.
A sign on the front of the restaurant says: “Will be closed until further notice. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”
▪ Guerrero Market, deli and grocery store, 4440 St. John Ave., after an Aug. 14 inspection for having standing wastewater in the basement. It had no critical violations during an Aug. 15 reinspection and was allowed to reopen.
Market officials did not return phone calls.
▪ KFC, 3014 Independence Ave., after an Aug. 13 inspection when it was not in compliance with food management and food manager requirements on a third reinspection. It had no critical violations during an Aug. 15 reinspection and was allowed to reopen.
In a statement, franchisee KBP Foods in Overland Park said: “The closure was due to a couple of employees not having their food handler’s cards on them, which are required for that location. Typically, we make copies of everyone’s cards and keep them in the manager’s office to avoid these types of situations, but that wasn’t the case in this instance. The manager immediately paid the fees and printed the cards, and business quickly resumed. There were no food safety violations.”
▪ Sarpino’s Pizzeria, 905 B Westport Road, temporarily shut down after an Aug. 6 inspection for not being in compliance with food handler cards on its third reinspection. It was reinspected later that day, had no critical violations and was allowed to reopen.
The owner said a manager had misplaced his card.
▪ Shady Lady Lounge, 2800 E. 12th St., after it had 10 critical violations during an Aug. 15 inspection and was closed temporarily for inadequate cold-holding in the walk-in cooler.
The manager declined to comment.
