Overland Park’s former 810 Zone in talks to get new tenant

In May 2016, 810 Zone relocated from Leawood’s Town Center Plaza to Overland Park’s Corbin Park.
It took a corner space in a new multi-tenant building for a two-story, 8,430-square-foot sports bar with a rooftop deck.
But by early March of this year, it had posted a sign: “We are closed for the rest of the day. Sorry about the inconvenience. 810 Zone Staff.”
The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.
The sign is still there, along with another: “810 may be closed for good, but if you are still hungry, please stop by next door at the Beef Jerky Experience for some free samples.”
Beef Jerky Outlet Experience is a neighbor and says about a half dozen cars still pull up to 810 Zone every day only to find it closed.
Meanwhile broker Block & Co. Inc. Realtors said they are in talks with possible tenants, including a California-based company.
810 Zone, whose menu boasted of smoked meats, had several area locations.
Its Lee’s Summit operation closed for a remodeling in early 2016 and never reopened. Summit Group LLC purchased the building in late 2017, remodeled it and recently opened Pearl Tavern there, specializing in seafood.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants opened in the former 810 Zone on the Country Club Plaza. 810 Zone closed that location in April 2012.
810 Zone also had a location in Harrah’s North Kansas City Hotel and Casino but it closed in mid-2016, according to Harrah’s. Winning Streaks sports bar is now in that spot.
