Just 8 months after Thrillist names Stock Hill a ‘best’ steak house, it does it again

Thrillist, a website covering food, drink, travel and entertainment, has named Stock Hill as one of “The 31 Best Steakhouses in America” — again.
The locally owned steak house opened in late 2016, just south of the Country Club Plaza at 4800 Main St.
It first made Thrillist’s list in November 2017. The update was posted on July 20, and pretty much repeated what was said in November.
The updated post had this to say about Stock Hill: “It takes something special to make Kansas City residents take notice of your steak game. Fortunately Stock Hill proved to be special almost immediately when it opened last year [sic]. Innovative appetizers like lobster gratin with BBQ-ranch pork rinds and pickled cherry peppers give way to a selection of steaks both wet- and dry-aged that offer some next-level customization options like wasabi chimichurri, porcini rub, and a house signature blend of blue cheese, bacon and walnuts. Whatever your style, it’ll start on a wood-burning grill and finish in a 1,500-degree broiler and come to you (if you’re wise) with a side of their Robuchon whipped potatoes.”
“Best” lists often drive web traffic — and debate. One commenter noted: “New York steakhouses are the most overrated restaurants in the US. I’ve been to six different ones, including Lugers, Keens, and Del Frisco. None of them compare to the best places in the midwest. Chicago, Kansas City, and OKC put New York to shame.”
Another Thrillist list, “The Best Steakhouse in Every State,” updated in March 2017, listed Little Apple Brewing Co. in Manhattan for Kansas, and Citizen Kane’s Steak House in Kirkwood for Missouri.
Meanwhile, Stock Hill recently added some new promotions. The Movers & Shakers Lunch is a two-course lunch for $16 or $20 (depending on the entree) and includes half of a dirty martini, upon request.
“When I worked in Houston in the 1980s people came in and had three hours and the three-martini lunch, that’s what they called it,” said Alan Gaylin, founder and owner of Stock Hill.
A June promotion for National Steakhouse Month was a three-course menu for $45 per person. It was so popular it has been extended.
“July and August aren’t great months for steak houses so I thought I would carry it through the summer,” Gaylin said. “We change the entree a bit, the dessert, maybe each month. A little variety for people who want to come once or twice or three times.”
Comments