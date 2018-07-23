Kansas restaurant health inspections for July 23

Here are Kansas area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Amigo’s Grill & Cantina, 2737 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a July 18 inspection following a complaint.
▪ The Levee Cafe, 239 Elm St., Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a July 13 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Yummy Chinese, 15005 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a July 19 routine inspection.
▪ Shawnee Mission Beach Volleyball, 19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a July 20 routine inspection.
▪ Taste of China, 7805 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a July 17 standardization inspection.
▪ Twister’s Grill & Bar, 13100 Kansas Ave., Bonner Springs, had 10 priority violations during a July 16 routine inspection.
▪ Le Peep Restaurant, 7936 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a July 16 routine inspection.
▪ Steak ‘n Shake, 7510 W. 63rd St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a July 17 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Fuddruckers, Legends Outlets, 1705 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a July 19 inspection following a complaint.
Restaurants with seven or more critical violations cited by the Kansas City Health Department were not available for this period.
