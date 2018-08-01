Kansas, Kansas City restaurant & grocery store health inspections for Aug. 1

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available.
▪ Gordon Biersch Brewery, Park Place, 11652 Ash St., Leawood, had 15 priority violations during a July 23 routine inspection.
▪ Mr. Gyros Greek Food & Pastry, Camelot Court, 11707 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 11 priority violations during a July 23 routine inspection.
▪ Antojitos del Peru, 7809 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a July 24 routine inspection.
▪ Asian Food Market and Cafe, 108 N. Chester St., Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a July 26 routine inspection.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a July 26 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Granite City Food & Brewery, 15085 W. 119th St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a June 25 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Sunny China, 4633 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a July 26 routine inspection.
▪ Brancato’s Catering, 5050 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a July 26 routine inspection.
▪ Chinatown Super Buffet, 151 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a July 3 routine inspection. It had six priority violations during a July 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Minit Mart, 10303 N. Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a July 27 routine inspection.
▪ Schlotsky’s Deli, 12071 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a July 24 routine inspection.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Fervere Bakery, 1702 Summit St., had 10 critical violations during a July 7 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 12 follow-up inspection.
▪ Homeslice Pizza & Pints, 1501 Grand Blvd., had 10 critical violations during a July 7 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a July 11 follow-up inspection and one critical violation during a July 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ Pizza Shoppe, 9329 N. Oak Trafficway, had 10 critical violations during a July 10 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 16 follow-up inspection.
▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road, had eight critical violations during a July 16 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ China Feast, 200 E. Linwood Blvd., had eight critical violations during a July 13 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 23 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Corner Cafe, Barry Pointe, 8301 N. Flintlock Road, had eight critical violations during a July 6 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Moonlight Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 8634 N. Boardwalk Ave., had eight critical violations during a July 16 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during a July 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Moonlight Sushi & Grill, 8678 N.E. Flintlock Road, had eight critical violations during a July 5 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Lutfi’s Fried Fish, 3037 Main St., had seven critical violations during a July 7 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, deli, 4820 N. Oak Trafficway, had seven critical violations during a July 14 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during a July 23 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tasty’s Fish & Chicken, 9425 Blue Ridge Blvd., had seven critical violations during a July 2 routine inspection. It had six critical violations during a July 3 follow-up inspection and one critical violation during a July 9 follow-up inspection.
▪ Tomfooleries Restaurant & Bar, Country Club Plaza area, 612 W. 47th St., had seven critical violations during a July 24 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
