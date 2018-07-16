Kansas restaurant health inspections for July 16

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪Overtime Sports Bar & Grill, 11300 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a July 10 routine inspection.
▪ Houlihan’s, 11851 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a July 9 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Edward Pupuseria & Taqueria, 356 N. 10th St., Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a July 10 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Niji Sushi & Steak, 1811 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a July 9 routine inspection.
▪ Carniceria La Obrera, 309 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a July 5 first operational inspection after licensing.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department inspections for restaurants with seven or more critical violations weren’t available this week. The list will be updated next week.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
Comments