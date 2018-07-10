Kansas restaurant and grocery store inspections for July 10

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Papa Keno's Pizzeria, 1035 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a June 26 routine inspection.
▪ Dos Reales Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 8841 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a June 27 follow-up inspection.
▪ Jose Pepper's Border Grill & Cantina, 16605 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a June 28 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Happy Kitchen, 1103 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during a May 11 inspection following a complaint.
▪ On the Go Travel Center, 9134 Woodend Road, Edwardsville, had nine priority violations during a July 3 routine inspection.
▪ Denny's, 10480 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a June 26 inspection following a complaint.
▪ El Porton Cafe, 4671 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a July 2 routine inspection.
▪ Dollar General, 10511 Kaw Drive, Edwardsville, had seven priority violations during a July 5 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 22210 W. 66th St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a June 28 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Spice N Rice, 6537 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a June 28 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Z's Divine Espresso & Coffee Roasters, 10 E. Ninth St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a July 3 inspection following a complaint.
The Kansas City Health Department did not report any restaurants with seven or more critical violations during this period.
